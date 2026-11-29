While there are multiple local transcription models that are small enough to run on your laptop or smartphone — Whisper, an open-source transcription model developed by OpenAI, is a common option — they typically aren't offered by the companies selling these note-taking tools. Instead, after recording audio to your earbuds' local storage, they then transfer it to the cloud through your smartphone's internet connection to be transcribed and displayed in a companion app.

One reason they might skip local models is to maintain compatibility with as many phones as possible, rather than just the ones that can quickly perform transcriptions locally. Another might be that larger, more demanding transcription models can produce more detailed results and different kinds of outputs (companies seem to love the idea of making mind maps). Since cloud backups are often one of the perks of paying for a recording device, sending audio to be transcribed at the same time as you're backing it up makes sense. All of these benefits also help justify paying for a subscription.

Regardless of why AI devices favor this cloud approach, it does mean you have to wait to transcribe your meetings, conversations or classes until you have an internet connection. Or you could use the Plaud One, which supports 4G LTE and doesn't need a cellular contract to use (availability will vary from region to region). Plaud says cellular connectivity comes with the Plaud One, though it says details on a "future plan" will be shared separately.