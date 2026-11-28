An old DJI drone is still a nice, working drone, and unless it's a wrecked heap of scrap, it has plenty of life ahead of it. Besides, it's a much better teacher than a new DJI Matrice 5T, because crashing it is a lot less scary than crashing the $8,000 beast that just emptied your bank account. As long as it still gets updates, swap out the worn props, give the batteries a once-over and let your archaic DJI drone be a kamikaze risk-taker or a solid spare.

Now that it's been replaced, its best job is practice, especially for new maneuvers or teaching someone else how to fly one. When you want to work on tight turns or low approaches, risk the geriatric version and spare your best drone. Leave the new one in the box for risky flights through heavy tree canopies or over water.

The old one also makes for a good spare in case the newbie runs out of juice or face-plants into a brick wall. Depending on your model, add-ons like the Sky Rigger make it a good fit for dropping bait when fishing.

Trading the drone or selling it is an obvious and simple option, but you can also part it out, either for future spare parts in your toolbox or to sell individually. There's a sizable market for specific drone parts, and as long as everything is in good working order, you won't have a problem finding buyers. Some parts can be repurposed for something entirely different, like security cameras or portable chargers.