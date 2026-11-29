When you're standing in an airport security line with serious-looking uniformed people barking orders at you and impatient travelers behind you, the natural response is to do whatever they say, including having your face scanned. But in this case, you don't have to: you have the right to opt out of a facial scan.

At the start of the security line, you'll see a webcam-like camera lens pointed right at your face, and the TSA officer sitting behind it will say something like "Stand right there to have your photo taken." What the officer likely won't say is that the face scan isn't mandatory and you can opt out. If you haven't noticed the signage informing you of that right, you're not alone. The signs can be printed in small lettering, stuck in places you're unlikely to notice or be missing entirely.

Even if you know you can opt out, you might allow the face scan anyway. You hear grumbling from the line behind you; the TSA officer looks ready to snap at anyone who gives them guff; your flight leaves in an hour, and you don't want to get pulled aside for "random" screenings and searches. But take a moment, smile, and tell the officer, "I'd like to opt out of the facial scan." The agent will still ask for your ID and boarding pass, and you will almost certainly continue on your merry way.