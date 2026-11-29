Graphics cards have long warranties, with three years being the norm. Some manufacturers offer up to five years on flagship models. So before you attempt any repairs, check if the card is still covered under warranty. If it is, send it back. However, GPUs routinely outlive their warranties, and you may only encounter issues several years into ownership.

If you suddenly notice worse performance or choppiness in games on an older GPU, check whether it's overheating. Run a benchmarking suite like Unigine Heaven and open Windows' Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Switch to the Performance tab and click on GPU in the sidebar. You should see your card's temperature readout here. If it's exceeding 80 degrees Celsius, you have an overheating problem.

There can be several reasons for this. First, check the card while it's running. If one or more of the fans aren't spinning, that's your culprit. You can find replacement fans on eBay and AliExpress by entering your GPU make and model into the search field. If the fans are fine, then it may be down to dried-up thermal paste.

The paste acts as the physical thermal conductor between your card's cooler and the GPU die, and it can wear out over time. You can replace the thermal paste and fans on most cards by yourself. All you need is a screwdriver, replacement fans, some isopropyl alcohol and a tube of thermal paste. Unscrew the cooler from the graphics card, detach the electrical connectors and lift the heatsink to expose the GPU die and its old thermal paste. Wipe it off with isopropyl alcohol and apply a small amount of new paste.