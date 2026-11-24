Ted Lasso, which everyone thought was ending with season three, has just been renewed for a fifth season. "Following its hit fourth season, Apple's global phenomenon Ted Lasso is officially returning back to the pitch for season five," Apple said in a press release, though it revealed no details about the show's next iteration.

The show wrapped up its storyline about the men's AFC Richmond Premier League squad (aka the Greyhounds) at the end of season three. Following the final episode of that season, called "So Long, Farewell," co-creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis said "this is the end of the story we wanted to tell."

Thanks for believing.#TedLasso has been renewed for Season 5. pic.twitter.com/epfW8riG7b — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 23, 2026

Sounds pretty definitive! But then, the showrunners came up with the inspired idea for a fourth season: switching from the men's team to the Division 2 Lady Greyhounds. Though not quite hitting the critical heights of seasons one and two, it outperformed the Lasso's third run with an excellent 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes critical rating.

Season four ended with the Lady Greyhounds promoted to the women's Super League, ownership of the team settled and nice storyline wrap-ups for some of the main characters including Roy Kent, Keely, Coaches Lasso and Beard, Rebecca, and Alice Chilton. However, Apple didn't say if the show would stick with the Lady Greyhounds or shift its story elsewhere.

Love it or hate it, Ted Lasso is more than just a successful show for Apple TV. It was the platform's first bonafide hit, helping set a marker for future popular series like Severance, Silo, The Studio, Pluribus and Widow's Bay.