This important Apple Mail security setting makes you harder to track
It hides your IP address and privately accesses remote content.
Using a standard email address in the modern age potentially opens people up to all kinds of security issues. This includes email phishing scams, which typically try to trick users into relaying login credentials and other personal data. This can take the form of fake messages claiming to be from official governmental agencies, or even friends and coworkers.
Some of these tactics require action on the part of the user, like actually navigating to a website and inputting personal information. However, many newer methods can hoover up data when an email is opened, without the recipient having to do much of anything at all.
Emails can include tracking pixels, which are tiny and often invisible images that will alert hackers when a message has been read. They can provide the time the email was opened, how often it was read, information on the host computer and its operating system and even the user's IP address. This is the perfect way for bad faith actors to get their hooks in someone.
Luckily, most email services worth their salt have settings in place to protect users from this sort of thing, including Gmail. Apple Mail also has a robust system that makes users much harder to track. It's called Mail Privacy Protection.
What does Apple's Mail Privacy Protection do?
Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) defangs those aforementioned tracking pixels by pre-fetching all remote content through the company's proxy servers. This means that the tracker is fed information by Apple and not by the user. In other words, senders have no idea whether or not someone has opened or read an email. They are sent data as to when Apple opened the email and not the end user. This is extremely important, as confirming an email was opened by an actual user tells scammers that the address is active. This likely leads to even more scams down the line.
Additionally, the service hides the user's IP address from any suspicious lookie-loos. This makes it extremely tough to infer a location. Senders are shown a masked IP address rather than a real location. The combination of a masked IP address and bogus tracking pixel data leads to a (relatively) safe email experience. There are, of course, some limits to Apple's toolset.
What are the limits of Mail Privacy Protection?
The biggest limit of MPP is that third-party apps aren't covered. This is strictly for the standard Apple Mail macOS client, though there is a modified version available for iOS and iPad users. If you use a third-party app, check to see what kind of privacy and security tools they offer before diving into Apple's tech.
Email addresses that have been integrated into the actual Apple Mail app should still work. For instance, a connected Gmail address will be protected by MPP so long as the user is accessing the content via Apple Mail. Everything should still be untraceable.
The service can't protect users from themselves. MPP can no longer help once someone actually clicks on a link inside of an email or if they open an attachment. This will provide the sender with all kinds of data and could even fill the host computer up with malware. The best bet is to keep everything inside of the actual Apple Mail server and exercise extreme caution when interacting with suspicious senders and links.
How to turn on and use MPP (also called Protect Mail Activity)
Apple has made it easy to engage this service, though there is a bit of a naming convention issue. The underlying tech here is called Mail Privacy Protection but it comes up in settings as Protect Mail Activity. These two things are basically interchangeable, as the latter is the user-facing setting name.
Let's start with macOS devices. Open up Apple Mail and click on Mail and then Settings and finally Privacy. Select Protect Mail Activity to turn it on. This will fully activate the feature. Users can get a bit more granular by de-selecting Protect Mail Activity and choosing what aspects of the software to engage with. This lets people reveal their IP addresses while still shutting out those tracking pixels, or vice versa.
Now onto iPhones and iPads. Head into Settings and tap Apps, Mail and Privacy Protection. Look for Protect Mail Activity and give it a tap. There's one final step here. This only works if Limit IP Address Tracking is enabled for the Wi-Fi network. So, head to Settings, Wi-Fi and then tap the Info icon next to the current network. Look for Limit IP Address Tracking and tap it to toggle it on.
There are other security features within Apple Mail
This isn't the only major security tool available to Apple Mail users. The platform also offers something called Hide My Email, though only for iCloud+ subscribers. This is a privacy feature that creates random email addresses when signing up for stuff like apps, websites and newsletters. These email addresses tend to end in domains like @private.icloud.com or @privaterelay.appleid.com.
Real emails sent to these bogus addresses will even get forwarded to the user's actual inbox. This lets people converse with the sender to make sure they're on the up-and-up. The entire conversation stays pegged to the fake email address, so the user can decide whether or not to provide actual data.
This is also useful when that fake email address inevitably gets sold to data brokers and the spam starts coming. The platform lets people delete or deactivate any unique address to block all future mail. Beyond that, Apple Mail supports digital signatures and message encryption.