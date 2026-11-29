Using a standard email address in the modern age potentially opens people up to all kinds of security issues. This includes email phishing scams, which typically try to trick users into relaying login credentials and other personal data. This can take the form of fake messages claiming to be from official governmental agencies, or even friends and coworkers.

Some of these tactics require action on the part of the user, like actually navigating to a website and inputting personal information. However, many newer methods can hoover up data when an email is opened, without the recipient having to do much of anything at all.

Emails can include tracking pixels, which are tiny and often invisible images that will alert hackers when a message has been read. They can provide the time the email was opened, how often it was read, information on the host computer and its operating system and even the user's IP address. This is the perfect way for bad faith actors to get their hooks in someone.

Luckily, most email services worth their salt have settings in place to protect users from this sort of thing, including Gmail. Apple Mail also has a robust system that makes users much harder to track. It's called Mail Privacy Protection.