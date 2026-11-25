With the Predator Atlas 8, Acer hasn't strayed too far from the basic template we've seen on so many other portable PCs. The middle of the system is dominated by a large 8-inch LCD TFT display with a 120Hz refresh and respectable 500-nit brightness. On the outside you get TMR analog sticks along with an Xbox-style button layout. I must admit I'm not a huge fan of Acer's circular D-Pad as it's a bit mushy and doesn't feel super precise. But if you're not playing fighting games or similar titles, it's more than serviceable for navigating menus. And if I'm really nitpicking, colors from the Predator's TFT screen aren't quite as rich as what you get from MSI's machine, but it's the kind of difference that you only really notice when you look at the two systems side by side.

Around back, Acer included a pair of rear paddles, two shoulder buttons and analog Hall-effect triggers with plenty of travel — the latter of which are great for racing games. Along the top edge of the system you get all of the Predator Atlas 8's ports, which includes dual USB-C jacks with support for Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader for expandable storage, a 3.5mm audio jack and a power button with a built-in fingerprint reader.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

All told, it's a pretty standard setup, though the Predator does lack a USB-A port like you get on the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+. I also noticed that while Acer's dual two-watt speakers can get surprisingly loud, audio becomes distorted at higher volumes (above 50 TK) that results in a crackly or crunchy sound. That said, the speakers are so punchy, I found that I never really needed to turn them up that high. Unless you're trying to DJ a house party with this thing, you might not even notice.