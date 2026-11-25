Acer Predator Atlas 8 review: Potent performance at a slightly better price
Thanks to its Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip, you get top-notch graphics for $350 less than its closest rival.
Modern handheld PCs started out as complimentary devices, compact systems designed to help you game on the go when you didn't have access to your beefy setup at home. But as the category has matured, we've seen manufacturers pursue higher tiers of performance. This culminated most recently in systems like MSI's Claw 8 EX AI+, which delivers serious graphics power along with an equally serious price of $1,800. But now, Acer is trying to undercut the current framerate champ with the Predator Atlas 8, equipping it with the exact same chip used in MSI's machine, but for $350 less. The result is a compelling package that delivers on many of the same highs while easing the burden on your wallet.
Design and display
With the Predator Atlas 8, Acer hasn't strayed too far from the basic template we've seen on so many other portable PCs. The middle of the system is dominated by a large 8-inch LCD TFT display with a 120Hz refresh and respectable 500-nit brightness. On the outside you get TMR analog sticks along with an Xbox-style button layout. I must admit I'm not a huge fan of Acer's circular D-Pad as it's a bit mushy and doesn't feel super precise. But if you're not playing fighting games or similar titles, it's more than serviceable for navigating menus. And if I'm really nitpicking, colors from the Predator's TFT screen aren't quite as rich as what you get from MSI's machine, but it's the kind of difference that you only really notice when you look at the two systems side by side.
Around back, Acer included a pair of rear paddles, two shoulder buttons and analog Hall-effect triggers with plenty of travel — the latter of which are great for racing games. Along the top edge of the system you get all of the Predator Atlas 8's ports, which includes dual USB-C jacks with support for Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader for expandable storage, a 3.5mm audio jack and a power button with a built-in fingerprint reader.
All told, it's a pretty standard setup, though the Predator does lack a USB-A port like you get on the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+. I also noticed that while Acer's dual two-watt speakers can get surprisingly loud, audio becomes distorted at higher volumes (above 50 TK) that results in a crackly or crunchy sound. That said, the speakers are so punchy, I found that I never really needed to turn them up that high. Unless you're trying to DJ a house party with this thing, you might not even notice.
Performance and software
The real star of the Atlas 8 is its Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, which is the exact same chip used in the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+. The main difference is that Acer's handheld comes with 512GB of storage instead of 1TB and tops out with 24GB of shared memory (compared to 32GB on the MSI). This discrepancy almost entirely accounts for the price gap between the two systems. But for people striving for top-notch performance while trying to save a few bucks, the framerate delta in games isn't as pronounced as you might think.
When I tested this out in Cyberpunk 2077 at 35 watts on FHD, medium graphics and XeSS set to performance, the Predator Atlas 8 hit 88 fps, which is barely more than five percent lower than the 95 fps I got from the Claw 8 EX AI+. But it's important to note that this was using Acer's highest performance mode. When I set the system to 15 watts (which you might do when playing on battery only), the Predator and the Claw were essentially dead even in Returnal at FHD and medium graphics (60 fps for the Acer vs 59 fps for the MSI). This means that if you're trying to decide between the two, you really need to consider how you plan on using your handheld and what types of games you'll be playing.
Similar to other high-end Windows handhelds, the Atlas 8 comes with Microsoft's Xbox experience. This software allows you to boot into a dedicated UI for gaming instead of needing to deal with the traditional desktop OS. This also makes it super easy to download all of the most popular launchers and storefronts like Epic, Steam, Battle.net and more, and because it's Windows underneath, you get better compatibility than what you get from SteamOS-powered portables. That said, if you're the type to travel with a portable monitor, keyboard and mouse, you can still switch over to the classic Windows interface to get some work done too.
Battery life
The Atlas 8 is powered by an 80WHr battery that provides ample longevity, though it can vary quite a bit depending on what you're playing. However, without even doing anything to boost its longevity, I was able to play World of Warcraft: Forever at FHD on medium settings for an hour and 45 minutes on a single charge while still keeping frame rates consistently above 90. On the flipside, when I played a less demanding title like Warhammer Survivors, Acer's machine had more battery life than I knew what to do with: It lasted for more than three hours before needing to be plugged in. Notably, both of those games were played using the handheld's 30-watt Balanced performance mode, so if you're not afraid to mess around with its settings, there's a lot of room to tweak this thing to get even longer untethered gaming sessions.
Wrap-up
I'm still not sure how I feel about PC handhelds that cost well above $1,000. For me, that's just a ton of money to drop on a system that can't multitask as well as a similarly priced gaming laptop. However, for mobile gaming enthusiasts trying to find the sweet spot between price, performance and portability, Acer has carved out an interesting niche with the Predator Atlas 8.
At $1,450, it costs $350 less than the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, while sporting the exact same processor and delivering essentially 95 percent of the performance. That said, Acer's more approachable pricing leaves the Predator with a bit less RAM and storage, though having a microSD card slot provides a workaround for the latter. There are also some minor differences, like the lack of a USB-A port, a slightly less colorful TFT display and speakers that sound a bit wonky at high volumes. But these shortcomings could very well be a worthwhile trade-off for anyone looking for peak handheld gaming performance without completely fragging their budget.