WhatsApp's latest public beta release adds a new feature that could make chatting with your friends more fun: stickers that play sounds when you tap them. You know how the chat app lets you create your own stickers, even animated ones? Well, it's pretty much the same thing, except you can also add audio. That gives you an easy way to recreate iconic video clips, such as Josh Hutcherson's Whistle edit meme, which has been making the rounds again thanks to the Sunrise on the Reaping movie.

According to WABetaInfo, sound stickers are part of beta update 2.26.41.3 for Android. If you want to try it out, you can apply to become a tester for the chat app through Google Play. To make a sound sticker, open a chat, tap the sticker icon and then tap Create sticker. From there, you can choose a video from your library, which WhatsApp will automatically convert into a sticker.

Now, you'll find the new Sound icon at the top menu. Tap it to open the new Add sound screen. From there, you can keep the video's original audio, record a voice note or any other custom sound you want to use, or choose an audio file saved on your phone. When you're done, you can save the sound sticker and send it to as many people as you want.

Since the feature is experimental, you might not be able to access it right now, even if you're already a beta tester. WhatsApp has yet to announce whether it will roll out to all users in the future.