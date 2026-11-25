We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A solar generator can keep devices and appliances running during a power outage or when you're off-grid. Although prices have come down in recent years, they still aren't exactly cheap. So Black Friday isn't a bad time to invest in one before winter hits.

If we're being literal, there's only one "solar generator," and that's the sun. These are just big batteries with inputs for solar panels and outlets for all your stuff. But "solar generator" conjures the image marketers want, so that's what the industry went with.

With Black Friday sales already underway, you can save roughly 20 to 40 percent on models from top brands. The two most important specs to look at are capacity and output. Especially if you're buying one to back up your home or large appliances, make sure it has enough output to handle your device load and enough capacity to run as long as you need.

Keep in mind that most of these sales don't include solar panels, so you'll want to factor that into your total cost. Also, shipping for some of these models is estimated to run into mid-December or even January, so you may need to be patient. Sale prices tend to wiggle leading up to the big day: look closely before checking out.