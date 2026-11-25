Five solar generators going for deep discounts on Black Friday
Save 20 to 40 percent on models from Anker, EcoFlow and more.
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A solar generator can keep devices and appliances running during a power outage or when you're off-grid. Although prices have come down in recent years, they still aren't exactly cheap. So Black Friday isn't a bad time to invest in one before winter hits.
If we're being literal, there's only one "solar generator," and that's the sun. These are just big batteries with inputs for solar panels and outlets for all your stuff. But "solar generator" conjures the image marketers want, so that's what the industry went with.
With Black Friday sales already underway, you can save roughly 20 to 40 percent on models from top brands. The two most important specs to look at are capacity and output. Especially if you're buying one to back up your home or large appliances, make sure it has enough output to handle your device load and enough capacity to run as long as you need.
Keep in mind that most of these sales don't include solar panels, so you'll want to factor that into your total cost. Also, shipping for some of these models is estimated to run into mid-December or even January, so you may need to be patient. Sale prices tend to wiggle leading up to the big day: look closely before checking out.
Under $700
The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 has a 1,024Wh capacity, an 1,800W output and 11 ports. It's currently available on Amazon for $493, a discount from its $729 list price. However, the listing is marked as non-returnable, so make sure the model is exactly what you want before pulling the trigger.
Then there's the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2. It, too, has a 1,024Wh capacity, but with a 2,000W output. This model supports Anker's "UltraFast Charging," which can charge from empty to full in 49 minutes, according to the company. (You have to turn it on in Anker's app, though, and it only works when the battery is warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit.) On Anker's website, it's currently marked down to $470 from its $799 MSRP.
Anker's SOLIX S2000 takes a different approach: less power at once, but twice the battery capacity. (Specifically, that's 1,500W output and 2,010Wh capacity.) It's marked down to $650 from its $1,000 list price on Anker's website. This sale is only listed through November 26, so technically this is more of a Thanksgiving sale than a Black Friday one.
Home backup
If you're willing to invest in a bigger system for home backup, EcoFlow has a couple of options on sale. The DELTA 3800 Gen4 has a nearly 4kWh capacity that expands to 12kWh with extra batteries (not included), along with a 3,600W output. It's discounted on EcoFlow's website to $1,699 from its standard $2,199.
Finally, there's EcoFlow's TITAN 5000 Classic. It has a 5kWh capacity (expandable to 30kWh) and a 4,000W output. EcoFlow sells the standalone unit for $2,199 (down from $3,299), and a bundle that includes four 175W solar panels for $2,899 (down from $4,295).