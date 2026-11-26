Casetify will release a new Pokémon collection on December 1, and one item will have you feeling like a veritable trainer: An AirPods case that was designed to resemble a Poké Ball. It looks like it came straight out of old, 2D pixel Pokémon games, except it's spherical, three-dimensional, and you can open it up to reveal your AirPods inside. Casetify has yet to announce how much it would cost, but it's pretty known for including fun cases with its special collaborations. They're almost always huge and impractical, but they're almost like little sculptures that perfectly represent their respective themes.

Its Darth Vader head AirPods case launched for $138 with its Star Wars team-up, though it's currently selling for $98. Meanwhile, the Evangelion Unit-01 AirPods case is currently listed on the company's website for $110. In addition to the Poké Ball AirPods case, the collection also includes the Pokémon Adventure Shake Shake Case for the iPhone 17 Pro. It has a packet with some sort of liquid attached to the back, where you can put pixel Pokémon and Poké Ball charms. And yes, the case is called that because the small charms move and float around the liquid when you shake it.

Casetify

Casetify will also release simpler AirPods and phone cases, a Pikachu phone charm that lights up and a phone strap with Pokémon charms, so you can build your own team. The collection will be available on Casetify's website, app and physical stores worldwide. You can sign up for the waitlist to get a notification as soon as it becomes available.