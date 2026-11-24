Being a Tesla owner sure makes you look cool and environmentally friendly, especially compared to your neighbor's gas-guzzling car. But all that excitement starts to fade when the EV doesn't go the distance it used to and a battery replacement feels like it's in the cards. Running a Tesla with an expired warranty can be nerve-racking, especially because a battery replacement could cost anywhere from about $12,600 to more than $20,000.

How much you end up paying depends on your car's model and what other parts need repairing or swapping, but Tesla gives you no pricing chart to prepare for the expensive journey ahead. The thing is, battery degradation is just basic chemistry, so losing a few miles of range as that EV gets older should not surprise you, even if you avoid the leading causes of EV battery damage. It isn't exactly a sign for you to worry about a full battery replacement either.

A 2025 report from Recurrent looked at over 30,000 EVs overall, and fewer than 4 percent had ever needed battery replacement, excluding major recalls of course. Recurrent used data from across several manufacturers and different model years, so it isn't exactly a Tesla-specific failure rate.