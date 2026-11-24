How much does it cost to replace an out-of-warranty Tesla battery?
A Tesla battery can last for years beyond its warranty, but replacing it once that coverage runs out could cost you more than $20,000.
Being a Tesla owner sure makes you look cool and environmentally friendly, especially compared to your neighbor's gas-guzzling car. But all that excitement starts to fade when the EV doesn't go the distance it used to and a battery replacement feels like it's in the cards. Running a Tesla with an expired warranty can be nerve-racking, especially because a battery replacement could cost anywhere from about $12,600 to more than $20,000.
How much you end up paying depends on your car's model and what other parts need repairing or swapping, but Tesla gives you no pricing chart to prepare for the expensive journey ahead. The thing is, battery degradation is just basic chemistry, so losing a few miles of range as that EV gets older should not surprise you, even if you avoid the leading causes of EV battery damage. It isn't exactly a sign for you to worry about a full battery replacement either.
A 2025 report from Recurrent looked at over 30,000 EVs overall, and fewer than 4 percent had ever needed battery replacement, excluding major recalls of course. Recurrent used data from across several manufacturers and different model years, so it isn't exactly a Tesla-specific failure rate.
How much a Tesla battery replacement actually costs
While Tesla keeps its pricing under wraps, Earthling Automotive's 2025 pricing breakdown paints a pretty clear picture of how much you'd pay for a new EV battery. Keeping taxes aside, as they vary from state to state, you could end up shelling out anywhere between $12,600 and $13,350 with installation to replace the battery pack on an older rear-wheel-drive version of the Model 3.
That number shoots up to $17,250 for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) Model 3, and if you own a 2016-to-2021 Model S or Model X, you could be parting with about $19,500 to $20,500. But remember, Earthling's installation charges aren't Tesla Service rates, so your final bill could look a lot different based on things like battery configurations, labor charges and other replacement parts.
In 2021, an invoice for a Model 3 battery replacement made the rounds online. The car had hit a large rock, so Tesla's warranty didn't cover the damage. The invoice listed a remanufactured battery at $13,500, and labor and add-ons brought the total to $16,550.67. If you'd rather not pay Tesla's prices, an independent EV specialist may be able to source a refurbished pack for cheap or repair specific faults, since an EV battery's life isn't always over once it's removed from your car. Still, your final bill depends on what's actually wrong with the battery, and it becomes a hard pill to swallow once it starts to match your aging Tesla's resale value.
Check the warranty before paying for a new battery
Now, before you pull your hair out over signs that it's time to replace your EV battery, take your car in for a full diagnosis. Your best bet is getting Tesla to draw up an itemized bill, which will clearly show the battery cost (be it remanufactured or brand new) along with labor and other add-ons.
Before you pay that bill, though, check whether your warranty already covers it, since Tesla's battery and drive unit warranty stays with you for eight years or 100,000, 120,000 or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. The mileage limit depends directly on your EV's model and configuration, and Tesla promises at least 70 percent battery capacity retention while the warranty lasts. If your Tesla falls below that threshold, you could get a free repair or even a total battery replacement. If you somehow manage to wreck your battery or need a replacement after all, the new battery comes with a four-year or 50,000-mile parts warranty. And if for some reason Tesla swapped your battery for free under the original coverage, don't expect a fresh eight-year warranty period.
Even with all the support, if you're nervous about the most expensive part of your EV, send another $2,000 Tesla's way for the Battery Extended Service Agreement. You can get this for eligible Model 3 and Model Y cars before the original battery warranty runs out, and depending on what qualifies as a battery failure, you're covered with just a $500 service deductible. Mind you, this won't include regular wear and tear that every EV battery goes through over time. For the extra $2,000, you can add up to 24 months or 30,000 miles of added coverage to your old and faithful EV.