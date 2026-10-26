What are the leading causes of EV battery damage?

Geotab identifies a handful of factors that could be hurting your EV's battery. One of the main culprits could be DC fast charging, or DCFC. Fast charging can be convenient for EV owners. Ford explains it's a good option for circumstances where you need to get back behind the wheel quickly, like while on a road trip. DCFC can typically get your battery up to about 80 percent in anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour.

However, the study found that EVs that used DCFC more often lost battery capacity faster. Those who used fast charging for 12 percent or more of their charging sessions saw an annual degradation rate of 2.5%, compared to 1.5% for those who used it for less than 12 percent of their sessions.

In addition to the frequency of fast charging, Geotab says charging power also plays a role, describing it as "the 'punch' the battery receives during those sessions." Cars charged more frequently (more than 12 percent of total charging sessions) at a higher power (more than 40 percent of sessions at more than 100 kW) saw an annual degradation rate of about 3 percent, as compared to high-frequency, low power (2.2%) or just low frequency (1.5%). The study notes that any of this matters in part because more people are relying on fast charging.

Aside from fast charging, there are other factors that could affect your EV's battery life, like temperature. Heat boosts chemical activity, which translates into more stress inside the cell. This isn't to say EV batteries are purely at the mercy of the climate. They have internal battery management systems that help regulate temperature.

The study also found that EVs in hotter climates (more than 35 percent of days in 77 degrees Fahrenheit or above) saw .4% faster degradation than those in milder conditions. Geotab calls this a moderate effect and also acknowledges that its dataset doesn't account for climates on the colder end of the spectrum. Though the study says battery degradation is "inevitable," it also underlines that watching out for the circumstances making it worse can help EV owners get more out of their batteries.