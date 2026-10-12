Here's what typically drains an EV battery the fastest

Unlike your typical gas guzzler, whose internal battery is charged while in motion, driving your EV inherently drains your battery. Of course, certain driving behaviors are likely to drain your EV battery faster than others. However, much of the logic governing gas conservation is counterintuitive to driving your EV.

One major difference is that EVs burn through their battery stores faster on the highway than in stop-and-go traffic. For one thing, higher speeds require your battery to consume more energy. This is particularly true when accelerating, as sudden bursts of speed require larger stores of electricity. Highway driving also leads to more aerodynamic drag and tire friction, making this energy expenditure less efficient. Moreover, driving on the highway means your battery doesn't benefit from the gains of regenerative braking, in which your EV redirects the kinetic energy lost while braking into its battery's cells, extending your battery life as much as 20%.

Your internal electronics can also lower your EV's range. Your car's air-conditioner can drain several miles of range from your battery every hour. Having your car's heater on can similarly take a toll on your EV's battery. However, the effect of your navigation, infotainment, and USB devices is minimal.

Extraneous factors can also drain your battery. Extreme weather, for instance, can cause your battery's range to fluctuate. A 2025 study by Recurrent, for instance, found that an EV's range could drop by nearly a third when temperatures drop below freezing. Recurrent found that, though the degree of drainage varies widely depending on your car's manufacturer. When temperatures reach a blazing 100 degrees, meanwhile, Recurrent found that EV range can dip around 18%. Other outside influences, such as the weight of your car's cargo and passengers, can further reduce your vehicle's operating range.