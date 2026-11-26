Edovia's Screens is a remote desktop app, which gives you a way to control your computer for the iPhone, iPad, another Mac or even the Vision Pro. Screens 5.10.6, its latest update, adds the ability to turn your iPhone Duo into a tiny MacBook when it's in a partially open, clamshell configuration. When the phone is folded halfway, you can use the app's new Laptop Mode to display your remote desktop on the upper half of the screen and a keyboard with trackpad below.

Its keyboard supports multiple languages, and you can swipe down on keys to see alternative characters like you can on the iPad. The trackpad supports Screens' gestures. Of course, they're not a complete replacement for actual physical keyboards and trackpads, but they could be good enough to use in a pinch, or even regularly if you're used to typing on a screen or don't need to type anything lengthy.

The iPhone Duo's form factor is so unlike previous iPhones that we'd love to see more fun ways developers can use it to create unique experiences for the device's users. Some developers, however, might not find it that easy: Instagram's Adam Mosseri recently said that it will be "pretty challenging" to design Instagram "in a way that feels great" for the device.