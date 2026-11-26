Rockstar Games workers in the UK have overwhelmingly voted against a union recognition effort, with three-quarters rejecting an agreement with the IWGB Rockstar Game Workers Union. The vote took place at the same time the company released Grand Theft Auto 6, which smashed records as it generated $3.79 billion in pre-orders and first-day sales.

Over 93 percent of Rockstar workers across offices in Edinburgh, Leeds, Lincoln, Dundee and London took part in the two-week ballot. Of those, 1,163 turned down formal recognition of their branch of the IWGB (Independent Workers Union of Great Britain), while 381 were in favor, according to IGN.

The Rockstar Game Workers Union will continue to organize without a formal agreement with the company. However, the result means Rockstar management won't be obligated to officially recognize the union or hold regular meetings with representatives.

"For anyone at Rockstar who believes in a fairer workplace, a fairer sector and a fairer society — this isn't a sign to retreat, it's a sign to double down on what we stand for," the union said in a statement. "Hundreds of our coworkers voted in favor of our union at Rockstar, yet sadly we recognize we have more work to do to build understanding and win the trust of more of our colleagues. We're ready to put in the effort to make that happen." It added that it will keep battling for "pay transparency, contractual overtime pay and protections against AI and layoffs."

"We are extraordinarily proud of our team, the culture we've built together and the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6," Jennifer Kolbe, Rockstar Games head of publishing, said in a statement. "This result reflects our team's strong support for continuing the direct relationships, collaboration and open dialogue that have helped make Rockstar Games so innovative and strong. As we look ahead, we're excited to build on all we've accomplished together."

Rockstar had indicated a willingness to work with its workers on unionization. "We go where the team goes," Klobe told Bloomberg for a story about the making of GTA 6. "So if they want a union, they will have a union."

In October last year, Rockstar fired dozens of workers, claiming they had shared confidential details about GTA 6 and made disparaging remarks about the company. The IWGB issued formal legal claims against Rockstar in which it accused the Take-Two subsidiary of union busting and unlawfully firing those workers. An employment tribunal heard closing evidence last week and a final judgement in the case is pending.