Amazon workers and their supporters are once again set to go on strike and hold protests in more than 20 countries across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. Trade union federation UNI Global said the workers are pushing Amazon to negotiate with unions and respect employees' right to organize.

Teamsters are planning protests on Cyber Monday (November 30) in Los Angeles and Chicago. "As part of a global day of action, Amazon workers are demanding fair wages, safer working conditions, union recognition and respect on the job," a local Teamsters union representing workers in Southern California said.

German trade union Verdi called strikes at 11 Amazon sites on Black Friday (November 27). It claimed the wages the company pays often aren't enough for workers to live on and that warehouse work puts a "considerable physical strain on employees." According to Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Verdi also said Amazon uses digital trackers to keep close tabs on around 40,000 employees. An Amazon spokesman denied Verdi's claims and said average starting pay was above the German minimum wage.

Amazon workers and their allies are also set to mobilize in Canada, Australia, India, Bangladesh, Poland, Luxembourg, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Fiji, Singapore, South Africa and elsewhere. UNI Global said this is the seventh year of the Make Amazon Pay campaign, which it convenes alongside Progressive International.

"The fact is at Amazon we provide great pay, great benefits and great opportunities — all from day one," an Amazon spokesperson told Engadget in a statement. "We directly employ more than 1.5 million people around the world, and provide a modern, safe and engaging workplace whether you work in an office or at one of our operations buildings."

Earlier this month, workers at a warehouse in Delta, British Columbia, became the first in North America to win a union contract with Amazon. The terms of the three-year pact were imposed through binding arbitration. Among other things, the contract ensures pay increases (up to $29 CAD per hour by the time it ends), an extra week of vacation for workers with 10 years of service and severance of up to 18 weeks.

British Columbia's labor relations board ordered arbitration in August despite Amazon's objections. After an arbitrator imposed the agreement, Amazon vice-president J. Ofori Agboka said the process was "improper [and] unfair" and that it "defies common sense," adding that the company would take the issue to court if need be.

In April, the NLRB ordered Amazon to recognize and bargain with a union at the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island, New York. The company is contesting the order. JFK8 workers voted to unionize in 2022, becoming the first Amazon warehouse in the US to do so.

Update, November 26, 2026, 4:28PM ET: Added Amazon's statement.