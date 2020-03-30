Amazon workers plan Black Friday strikes and protests in 15 countries

This time around, protests, strikes and other actions will take place in the US, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, India, Australia and nine other nations. The coordinated effort is called #MakeAmazonPay and it coincides with the start of the company's peak season. During that time, as Vice notes, the number of warehouse worker injuries typically rises amid a significant increase in workload.

Among those who plan to take action on Black Friday are up to 3,000 warehouse workers in Germany, Ring call center contractors in the Philippines and garment manufacturers in Bangladesh. Activists also plan to hold protests at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle and Virginia.

A collective of social justice organizations have called on Amazon to improve pay for warehouse workers, including a return of pandemic-related hazard pay and higher rates during peak periods. Among the group’s many other demands are for the company to commit to eliminating net carbon emissions by 2030 (Amazon is targeting 2040 for that), stop spying on workers and union organizers, pay “taxes in full, in the countries where the real economic activity takes place” and guarantee transparency over privacy and use of customer data.