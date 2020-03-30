Amazon workers plan Black Friday strikes and protests in 15 countries

Amazon warehouse workers in several countries are planning to carry out strikes and protests on Black Friday, one of the biggest sales events of the year for the company. Among other things, they'll call on Amazon to improve pay and safety conditions, and respect their right to organize. Social and environmental justice activists plan to join the workers in their actions, as Vice reports.
Similar actions have taken place during Black Friday and other key Amazon sales events over the last several years. Workers in Germany have staged several other strikes throughout 2020 — one in the summer over COVID-19 infections and another on Prime Day in October to protest pay and working conditions.