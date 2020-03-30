Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon workers plan Black Friday strikes and protests in 15 countries

Demands include improved pay and safety conditions, and transparency over privacy and user data.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse, Monday March 30, 2020, in New York. Workers say Amazon is not doing enough to to keep workers safe from the spread of COVID-19 and coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon warehouse workers in several countries are planning to carry out strikes and protests on Black Friday, one of the biggest sales events of the year for the company. Among other things, they'll call on Amazon to improve pay and safety conditions, and respect their right to organize. Social and environmental justice activists plan to join the workers in their actions, as Vice reports.

Similar actions have taken place during Black Friday and other key Amazon sales events over the last several years. Workers in Germany have staged several other strikes throughout 2020 — one in the summer over COVID-19 infections and another on Prime Day in October to protest pay and working conditions.

This time around, protests, strikes and other actions will take place in the US, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, India, Australia and nine other nations. The coordinated effort is called #MakeAmazonPay and it coincides with the start of the company's peak season. During that time, as Vice notes, the number of warehouse worker injuries typically rises amid a significant increase in workload.

Among those who plan to take action on Black Friday are up to 3,000 warehouse workers in Germany, Ring call center contractors in the Philippines and garment manufacturers in Bangladesh. Activists also plan to hold protests at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle and Virginia.

A collective of social justice organizations have called on Amazon to improve pay for warehouse workers, including a return of pandemic-related hazard pay and higher rates during peak periods. Among the group’s many other demands are for the company to commit to eliminating net carbon emissions by 2030 (Amazon is targeting 2040 for that), stop spying on workers and union organizers, pay “taxes in full, in the countries where the real economic activity takes place” and guarantee transparency over privacy and use of customer data.

In this article: amazon, black friday, protest, strike, germany, usa, united states, united kingdom, us, mexico, brazil, india, australia, business, working conditions, makeamazonpay, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

View
'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

View
Apple's Intel-powered MacBook Air falls to $799 ahead of Black Friday

Apple's Intel-powered MacBook Air falls to $799 ahead of Black Friday

View
Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr