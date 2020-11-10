Latest in Gear

Ring recalls some second-gen video doorbells due to fire risk

Using the wrong screws to install your Ring doorbell could make it overheat.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
55m ago
If you purchased Ring’s new entry-level doorbell over the past few months, you may want to check its serial number. The Amazon-owned company has issued a recall for its second-generation smart video doorbell with the model number 5UM5E5. Its battery can overheat when incorrect screws are used for installation — since the wrong screws can puncture the battery during the process — posing fire and burn hazards.

In all, the recall affects 350,000 second-generation smart video doorbells sold in the US and 8,700 sold in Canada from June through October 2020. You can check your device’s serial number on the company’s website to see if your unit is included. Even if your doorbell is part of the recall, though, you don’t actually have to return your device: You just need to check Ring’s new user guide and follow the revised instructions. “If the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present,” Ring says in its recall notice.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ring has received 85 incident reports involving incorrect doorbell screws used during installation. A total of 23 doorbells in those incidents ignited and resulted in minor property damage, and Ring received eight reports of minor burns. Ring’s second-generation entry level doorbell has 1080p HD video, improved night vision and other features its predecessor doesn’t have. It started selling the model in June for $100.

