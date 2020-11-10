Ring recalls some second-gen video doorbells due to fire risk

If you purchased Ring’s new entry-level doorbell over the past few months, you may want to check its serial number. The Amazon-owned company has issued a recall for its second-generation smart video doorbell with the model number 5UM5E5. Its battery can overheat when incorrect screws are used for installation — since the wrong screws can puncture the battery during the process — posing fire and burn hazards.

#Recall: the battery on @Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) can overheat if punctured during install; Fire and burn risks. Contact Ring for new instructions or go to their app. CONTACT: 800-656-1918, https://t.co/aJhc3BDG8e Full notice: https://t.co/2hH98wTSO6 pic.twitter.com/WhsgpuHlqy — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 10, 2020

In all, the recall affects 350,000 second-generation smart video doorbells sold in the US and 8,700 sold in Canada from June through October 2020. You can check your device’s serial number on the company’s website to see if your unit is included. Even if your doorbell is part of the recall, though, you don’t actually have to return your device: You just need to check Ring’s new user guide and follow the revised instructions. “If the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present,” Ring says in its recall notice.