Ring's new entry-level doorbell offers 1080p video and custom motion zones

It’s been six years since Ring launched its original video doorbell, and now it’s getting an upgrade. The new device will now include up to 1080p HD video (up from 720p), improved night vision, adjustable motion zones and new privacy zones that let users exclude areas of the camera’s field of view from video recording. You can opt for a battery-powered device or have it hardwired, or you could pair it with Ring’s new video doorbell solar charger, which sits neatly next to the doorbell and powers it around the clock with juice from the sun.

The new and improved doorbell is available for pre-order now and will be on general sale from June 3rd for $100 (about £80) — the same launch price as its predecessor. The solar charger, meanwhile, will cost $49 (around £40) and is available from July.