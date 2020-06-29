Amazon Germany sees Prime Day strikes over pay and working conditions

Amazon workers in Germany are going on strike today during Prime Day, one of the biggest sales days of the year for the company, Reuters has reported. Verdi, the union behind the two-day action, said that employees want better pay and conditions, noting that the company eliminated a coronavirus bonus in May despite surging cases in the nation.

Thousands of workers were set to go on strike this morning in the multiple cities including Leipzig and Koblenz, according to Verdi. On top of demands for improved salaries and working conditions, the union expressed concern over recent job postings for “intelligence analysts,” fearing the company planned to spy on workers. Verdi recently organized a June strike over safety issues after logistics center staff tested positive for the coronavirus.