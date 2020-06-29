Latest in Gear

Amazon Germany sees Prime Day strikes over pay and working conditions

Amazon also recently scrapped a coronavirus bonus despite a surge in the pandemic.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
23m ago
KOBERN-GONDORF, GERMANY - JUNE 29: A general view of an Amazon warehouse is pictured during the coronavirus pandemic on June 29, 2020 in Kobern-Gondorf near Koblenz, Germany. The Verdi labor union has called for strikes at six Amazon warehouse across Germany in order to put pressure on the company over an ongoing disagreement over pay as well as improving workplace conditions to help prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus. Approximately 40 Amazon employees tested positive recently for Covid-19 infection at an Amazon warehouse in Bad Hersfeld. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Amazon workers in Germany are going on strike today during Prime Day, one of the biggest sales days of the year for the company, Reuters has reported. Verdi, the union behind the two-day action, said that employees want better pay and conditions, noting that the company eliminated a coronavirus bonus in May despite surging cases in the nation.

Thousands of workers were set to go on strike this morning in the multiple cities including Leipzig and Koblenz, according to Verdi. On top of demands for improved salaries and working conditions, the union expressed concern over recent job postings for “intelligence analysts,” fearing the company planned to spy on workers. Verdi recently organized a June strike over safety issues after logistics center staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement given to CNBC, Amazon said that the majority of employees will continue to work as normal despite the strike and customers will still get their deliveries on time. The company noted that it offers “excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth.”

Prime Day usually occurs in the summertime doldrums when sales slow down, but Amazon postponed it this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The members-only sale, available on many, many products, is also designed to stimulate Prime memberships, which cost $120 yearly or $13 per month.

In this article: Amazon, Germany, Strike, Verdi, Prime Day, coronavirus, working conditions, news, gear
