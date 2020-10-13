The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

Kindle Paperwhite - $79.99

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of our favorite e-readers and now it’s cheaper than ever at $80. It normally costs $129 and we’ve even seen it drop to $85 in the past — but this is a new all-time-low. We gave it a score of 95 for its lovely, high-contrast display, waterproof design and new Audible support.

Fire HD 10 tablet - $79.99

Amazon’s biggest and most capable Fire tablet is down to $80, which is a new all-time-low price. Normally priced at $149, we gave the Fire HD 10 a score of 88 for its 1080p display, solid performance and convenient hands-free Alexa support. Not only does the Fire HD 10 make a good media consumption devices, but with Show Mode, it can also double as an Echo Show-like device, responding to all of your Alexa commands.

Sony WHCH710N noise-cancelling headphones - $88

Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Prime Day price of $88. Normally $198, these cans have dropped to $98 before but they’ve never been this low. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Instant Pot Ultra Mini - $49.99

This 3-quart Instant Pot has never been cheaper at $50. Normally $119, it’s a pressure cooker that has 10 different cooking modes, including slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, steamer and others. It’s easy to nay-say the Instant Pot hype, but it’s hard to deny the convenience of one appliance that does so many things.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - $749

Prime Day brought an even steeper discount to the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra — $250 off both handsets, bringing the former down to $750 and the latter down to $1,049. That’s an even better deal than we saw last month when the smartphones received their first major discount since launch. We gave the Note 20 Ultra a score of 86 for its big, beautiful display, top-notch performance, excellent battery life and handy new S-Pen features.

Fitbit Versa 2 - $127.95

The Fitbit Versa 3 just came out, but if you can deal with having an older model, the Versa 2 is on sale for $127.95. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen it hit on Amazon and it’s a great deal on a smartwatch that works well on both Android and iOS. We gave the Versa 2 a score of 75 for its attractive design, long battery life and accurate sleep tracking.

Garmin Vívoactive 4 - $199.99

Garmin’s Vivoactive 4 smartwatch is $100 off, bringing it down to $199 and the lowest we’ve seen it. This is one of the brand’s mid-range GPS watches that tracks a bunch of fitness metrics including blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep and, of course, your route when you’re exercising outside. It also supports local music storage so you can save playlists to it and work out without your smartphone.

iRobot Roomba i6+ - $599.99

The high-end Roomba i6+ is 25 percent off right now, dropping it from $799.99 to $599.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen it and a great deal for a robotic vacuum that also comes with a clean base into which it automatically disposes dirt and debris when it’s done vacuuming. The i6+ also has a feature called Imprint Smart Mapping, which allows it to learn and remember all the rooms in your home for quicker more efficient cleaning.

DJI Mavic Mini drone combo - $399.99

DJI’s pocket-friendly Mavic Mini drone drops to a new low of $399.99 for Prime Day, which is $100 off its normal price. The combo on sale gets you the drone plus a remote control, spar control sticks, extra batteries and propellers, various charging cables and more. Not only is this the company’s most portable drone, but it’s also arguably the best for newbie pilots. We gave it a score of 84 for its lightweight design, solid onboard camera and stellar battery life.

Yubikey Security Key NFC - $16.20

Yubico’s Security Key NFC is a handy gadget that helps keep your data safe and now you can grab one for only $16.20. Normally priced at $27, this two-factor authentication key can connect to any USB-A port on your computer or you can tap it on any NFC-enabled mobile device to securely log in to your accounts. It’s FIDO-certified and will work across macOS, Android, Windows and Linux operating systems as well as Gmail, 1Password, Dropox and other accounts.

