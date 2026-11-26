Video game-logging site Backloggd has urged users to change their passwords after announcing a security breach. The website's administrator MrProg wrote in a post dated November 25 that "someone exploited a bug in Backloggd to gain access to the site's admin tools." As a result, the infiltrator was able to access usernames, email addresses, hashed passwords and the IP addresses users signed in from. Payment information was not affected as that's handled through Patreon.

Backloggd admin MrProg said that, while the platform uses "a strong hashing method" to mask login credentials, "weak or common passwords can sometimes be guessed from their hashes." As such, it's best for Backlogged users to change their password for the site and anywhere else they use the same one. (Take this as a reminder to opt for a strong, unique password on every single service you use. A password manager can help handle that, while passkeys and multi-factor authentication add extra layers of security to your accounts.)

MrProg apologized for the security incident. The admin took Backloggd offline as soon as they became aware of the situation to fix the bug and lock out the attacker, who also hid games and restricted some accounts. All users will need to log back in, and MrProg said they're reverting all the changes the attacker made.

"Your game logs, reviews and lists all remain intact," MrProg added. "I'm currently seeking legal guidance to ensure I handle this with absolute care and will share a full notice with more details soon." The site's operator has "already added stricter access to the admin tools and will continue to commit to stronger security features to help protect your account."

Backloggd is a site on which people can log and rate games they play, in a similar fashion to what Letterboxd does for movies. Users can track their game collection, review what they've played, create lists and follow their friends' gaming progress. Backloggd has been around for eight years and it hit 1 million users this month. A native mobile app is coming next year. Those who back the site via Patreon can now check out a beta version of the Android app.