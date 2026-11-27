After Google spent the past month telling schools that its search engine and AI were too "deeply integrated" to be separated, one of the biggest school districts in the country ripped them apart nonetheless. The AP reports that Los Angeles Unified School Distict (LAUSD), which enrolls about half a million students, quietly disabled Google's AI Overviews on school-issued devices.

Although LAUSD didn't make a formal announcement, parents and students noticed the missing AI summaries in search results. That prompted a local advocacy group, Schools Beyond Screens LA, to ask parents to send video evidence. The group then received confirmation from the school district that AI Overviews were indeed disabled, albeit without details on the exact method used. (Third-party tools seem a likely candidate.)

The move came after a Nov. 13 meeting of LAUSD's AI committee, where several Schools Beyond Screens members spoke. A few days later, the AI summaries had vanished from school devices. The district describes the change as temporary and about keeping students' experience "age-appropriate and safe."

Earlier this month, Google walked back one policy on AI in schools that had sparked a backlash: switching on its Gemini chatbot by default for many K-12 students. (Google's AI tools will now be opt-in for students.) But at the same time, the company insisted that the connection between search and AI was a different story. Google VP & General Manager of Education, Chris Phillips, told The New York Times that "search and AI are deeply integrated," and that if a district blocked AI, students "will not have access to Search, and they'll see a message from their school that indicates it's not available."

If that sounds like Google throwing its weight around to justify its massive AI spending, well, some of the company's own workers might agree. Over 500 of them signed a petition earlier this month, asking their employer to reconsider the strict requirements.

If Google doesn't back down, it could be risking a significant loss of business. New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago are all considering switching search engines if it comes to that.