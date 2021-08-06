Amazon, Reddit, Twitter and Twitch impacted by huge network outage

CDN provider Fastly appears to be the source of the problem.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|06.08.21
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
June 8th, 2021
In this article: Internet, news, Amazon, gear, outage, Error 503, Fastly
Rack with generic Ethernet cat5e cables, part of a large company data center.
Ultima_Gaina via Getty Images

A huge internet outage has affected large swaths of the internet, including major sites like Amazon, Reddit, Twitter and Twitch, along with news sites including the New York Times and The Guardian. The source of the problem is the Fastly content delivery network (CDN), which has confirmed a global disruption. On its status page, Fastly said "we're currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services." 

Other affected sites include Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo and Shopify, as our sister site TechCrunch has noted. While some are completely down with 503 errors, only images are affected on certain sites like Twitter and Amazon. 

Fastly describes itself as an "edge" network, sitting between users and websites. It includes their content delivery network, image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Much like with Cloudflare, which went down last year, a failure on Fastly can affect enormous areas of the internet. 

Update 6/8/2021 6:49 AM ET: Fastly now states that "the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." Hopefully, that means the internet will return to normal shortly. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget