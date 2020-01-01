Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Cloudflare outage cuts off connections to Discord, DownDetector and others

Riot Games, Destiny, Patreon, Feedly and Authy are affected too.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
400 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nov 2, 2019 San Francisco / CA / USA - Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters; Cloudflare, Inc. is an Ameircan web infrastructure and website security company
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

If you’re having trouble accessing an internet site or service, it may not be your connection. Services that rely on Cloudflare for DNS and caching to help them stay online are currently inaccessible for many people. Affected services include Discord, Authy, Feedly and DownDetector (which is still faithfully notifying people about the issue on Twitter).

The issue may also be affecting people who rely on Cloudflare for their DNS resolution via its 1.1.1.1 service, if you use that then switching to your ISP’s servers or Google DNS (8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4) could help.

Cloudflare has acknowledged there is an issue, and said “a fix is being implemented.” Some have reported being able to access Discord again already, but we’re still seeing plenty of error pages.

Update (6:28 PM ET): According to Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, “a router in Atlanta had an error that caused bad routes across our backbone. That resulted in misrouted traffic to PoPs that connect to our backbone.”

Patreon.com error message
Engadget

Cloudflare:

Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Resolver and our edge network in certain locations.

Customers using Cloudflare services in certain regions are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed.

Data Centers impacted include: SJC, DFW, SEA, LAX, ORD, IAD, EWR, ATL, LHR, AMS, FRA, CDG

Developing...

In this article: DNS, Valorant, Authy, cloudflare, Patreon, Destiny, Riot Games, Discord, outage, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
400 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apparent Cloudflare outage knocks Discord, DownDetector and others offline

Apparent Cloudflare outage knocks Discord, DownDetector and others offline

View
Apple shows off the new emoji coming to iOS this year

Apple shows off the new emoji coming to iOS this year

View
The best deals we found this week: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Fitbit and more

The best deals we found this week: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Fitbit and more

View
Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr