Cloudflare outage cuts off connections to Discord, DownDetector and others

If you’re having trouble accessing an internet site or service, it may not be your connection. Services that rely on Cloudflare for DNS and caching to help them stay online are currently inaccessible for many people. Affected services include Discord, Authy, Feedly and DownDetector (which is still faithfully notifying people about the issue on Twitter).

Users are currently having trouble disconnecting to Discord due to an upstream internet issue. We've got all engineers on deck investigating the issue pic.twitter.com/GvtxKanokl — Discord (@discord) July 17, 2020

The issue may also be affecting people who rely on Cloudflare for their DNS resolution via its 1.1.1.1 service, if you use that then switching to your ISP’s servers or Google DNS (8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4) could help.