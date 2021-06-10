Rhythm game 'A Musical Story' comes to consoles, iOS and PC this October

French indie developer Glee-Cheese Studio will release its first game, A Musical Story, this October. In it, you play as Gabriel, a Jimi Hendrix-like character with a seriously awesome afro. At the start of the game, Gabriel finds himself on a hospital bed, unable to remember how he got there.

Part rhythm game, you’ll need to play music to unlock his memories. True to A Musical Story’s ‘70s influences, many of the tracks sound like they could have been penned by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and of course Jimi Hendrix himself. In all, the game features 26 songs, and if you learn to play each one perfectly, you’ll unlock a bonus, hidden chapter. Glee-Cheese is pitching its game as a story about love, friendship and the struggles of addiction. The narrative unfolds without words, and it's up to you as the player to "feel" and listen to the music rather than rely on a visual guide to progress through the game's challenges.

A Musical Story will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and iOS. If you want to check out the game today, a free demo is available on Steam.