Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Adobe and Box make it easier to create and edit PDFs in the cloud

Adobe Acrobat for Box is available today for Acrobat DC subscribers.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
BRAZIL - 2019/11/30: In this photo illustration the Adobe Acrobat logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

It seems like Adobe's on a mission as of late to make creating and editing PDFs much simpler. Its latest effort is an expanded partnership with Box, which will offer you more ways to use PDF files in the cloud.

Through Adobe Acrobat for Box, which is available today, Acrobat DC subscribers can view PDFs through an integrated web viewer that includes search and annotation functions, and modify files using delete, reorder and rotate options. You can create your own PDFs that retain the fonts, layout and formatting of source files, and export them as editable Word, Excel, PowerPoint or RTF files. 

You'll be able to combine several types of files -- including PDF, Microsoft Office, image, text and Adobe design -- into a single PDF too. There are a few e-signature features as well. If you send a file to someone else to sign, you can track its progress. You can also see all activity related to a file in the Box Activity Stream.

These features build on the companies’ existing partnership. They've allowed Box users to view and sign PDFs on that platform since 2016, but the move will mean you have more flexibility with the files without having to download them.

It's more of an enterprise update than one that'll be useful for everyone, but anything that makes the work day a touch easier right now is pretty welcome. IT departments can enable access to Adobe Acrobat for Box by flipping a switch in the admin panel.

Last month, Adobe rolled out browser shortcuts to make creating PDFs simpler, including converting other file types into the format. 

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
