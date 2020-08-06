Adobe and Box make it easier to create and edit PDFs in the cloud

You'll be able to combine several types of files -- including PDF, Microsoft Office, image, text and Adobe design -- into a single PDF too. There are a few e-signature features as well. If you send a file to someone else to sign, you can track its progress. You can also see all activity related to a file in the Box Activity Stream.

These features build on the companies’ existing partnership. They've allowed Box users to view and sign PDFs on that platform since 2016, but the move will mean you have more flexibility with the files without having to download them.

It's more of an enterprise update than one that'll be useful for everyone, but anything that makes the work day a touch easier right now is pretty welcome. IT departments can enable access to Adobe Acrobat for Box by flipping a switch in the admin panel.

Last month, Adobe rolled out browser shortcuts to make creating PDFs simpler, including converting other file types into the format.