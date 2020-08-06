Adobe and Box make it easier to create and edit PDFs in the cloud

It seems like Adobe's on a mission as of late to make creating and editing PDFs much simpler. Its latest effort is an expanded partnership with Box, which will offer you more ways to use PDF files in the cloud.
Through Adobe Acrobat for Box, which is available today, Acrobat DC subscribers can view PDFs through an integrated web viewer that includes search and annotation functions, and modify files using delete, reorder and rotate options. You can create your own PDFs that retain the fonts, layout and formatting of source files, and export them as editable Word, Excel, PowerPoint or RTF files.