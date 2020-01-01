Adobe browser shortcuts make it easier to create PDFs

If you’ve ever had to fill in a static PDF, you know it can be a headache. Usually, it requires either several steps to convert the PDF into a fillable form, or a printer. Adobe and Google hope to change that. Today, they’re introducing a handful of .new shortcuts, including PDF.new, which lets you create a free Adobe Acrobat PDF from a Word document, and Sign.new, which creates a fillable PDF form.

When you type the shortcuts into your browser, you’ll land on an Adobe page where you can simply drag and drop the file you want to convert. There are a handful of other shortcuts, too. JPGtoPDF.new converts a JPG to a PDF, and CompressPDF.new will reduce a massive PDF’s file size so it’s easier to share. To go further, enter Create.new and you’ll end up in Adobe Spark.