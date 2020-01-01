Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / reuters

Adobe browser shortcuts make it easier to create PDFs

Type PDF.new into your browser to convert a Word doc into a PDF.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
43m ago
Dado Ruvic / reuters

If you’ve ever had to fill in a static PDF, you know it can be a headache. Usually, it requires either several steps to convert the PDF into a fillable form, or a printer. Adobe and Google hope to change that. Today, they’re introducing a handful of .new shortcuts, including PDF.new, which lets you create a free Adobe Acrobat PDF from a Word document, and Sign.new, which creates a fillable PDF form.

When you type the shortcuts into your browser, you’ll land on an Adobe page where you can simply drag and drop the file you want to convert. There are a handful of other shortcuts, too. JPGtoPDF.new converts a JPG to a PDF, and CompressPDF.new will reduce a massive PDF’s file size so it’s easier to share. To go further, enter Create.new and you’ll end up in Adobe Spark.

In addition to the .new shortcuts, Adobe says this year it’s giving everyone access to 20 free Acrobat online tools. You can sign in with a free Adobe ID, and you’ll be able to do things like send a contract for someone to sign and track the signer’s response in real time.

Adobe says this is all about streamlining the way we get things done. It partnered with Google to make this possible, and it’s following the company’s lead. In 2018, Google introduced a handful of .new shortcuts to make creating docs, sheets, slides, sites and forms even easier. Last year, it added calendar and meeting shortcuts. Like Google’s shortcuts, Adobe’s seem simple and useful.

In this article: adobe, google, browser, shortcut, shortcuts, .new, pdf, converter, fillable, convert, word, compress, jpg, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
