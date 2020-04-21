Adobe's Photoshop and Fresco for iPad are now bundled for $10 a month

If you’re creative who depends on your iPad, you have some potential savings to look forward to. Starting today, iPad owners who subscribe to Photoshop on iPad will also get access to Adobe Fresco Premium as part of a new app bundle. Similarly, if you already pay for Adobe Fresco Premium, you'll get access to Photoshop on your tablet. Previously, you had to subscribe to the apps separately, with each costing $10 a month.

Creative Cloud customers can also take advantage; Adobe now includes Fresco Premium in its Photoshop Single App and All Apps subscriptions — priced at $20 and $60 per month, respectively. Adobe is no stranger to bundling together its many different apps. The company offers a similar package on PC and Mac where photographers can get access to Photoshop and Lightroom for one price.