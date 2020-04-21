Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Adobe's Photoshop and Fresco for iPad are now bundled for $10 a month

If you were already paying for both apps, you'll save $10 per month.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Adobe Fresco
Billy Steele / Engadget

If you’re creative who depends on your iPad, you have some potential savings to look forward to. Starting today, iPad owners who subscribe to Photoshop on iPad will also get access to Adobe Fresco Premium as part of a new app bundle. Similarly, if you already pay for Adobe Fresco Premium, you'll get access to Photoshop on your tablet. Previously, you had to subscribe to the apps separately, with each costing $10 a month.   

Creative Cloud customers can also take advantage; Adobe now includes Fresco Premium in its Photoshop Single App and All Apps subscriptions — priced at $20 and $60 per month, respectively. Adobe is no stranger to bundling together its many different apps. The company offers a similar package on PC and Mac where photographers can get access to Photoshop and Lightroom for one price. 

In the same blog post, Adobe also detailed its latest Photoshop iPad update. This month the company is adding a font auto-activation feature. If there are missing Adobe fonts in your PSD files, the app will automatically find them so you won't have to deal with those pesky dialogues letting you know they're not present. The update also includes new tutorial videos to help you learn how to get the most out of the software. Lastly, Adobe has released a new coloring book featuring artwork from Rob BiddulphMartina Heiduczek and Andreas Preis, which you can fill out in Photoshop, Fresco and Illustrator.

