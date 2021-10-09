'Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp' will finally arrive on April 21st

Multiple delays and more than a year after it was first supposed to arrive, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp has a new release date. Nintendo announced today that the remaster will arrive on April 21st. First announced in the summer of 2021, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was originally scheduled to hit the Nintendo eShop later that same year. However, Nintendo first delayed the title in the fall of 2021 to give Re-Boot Camp's development team more time to work on the game. The company then subsequently pushed the remake back again after the war in Ukraine began.

Re-Boot Camp bundles together "reimagined" versions of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The two games, long considered classics of the turn-based strategy genre, were first released by Nintendo on the Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003, respectively. Intelligent Systems, best known for its work on the Fire Emblem franchise, was the lead developer on both titles. The remakes will include a level creator that will allow you to share your own scenarios with friends. The games will also support local and online play.