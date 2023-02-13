After one last release date change, 'Dead Island 2' will arrive a week early "You asked for it. You got it."

After far too many delays to count, Dead Island 2 has a new release date once more. This time, however, publisher Deep Silver is pushing the game up by a week. Instead of arriving on April 28th as previously planned, the game will now hit consoles and PC on April 21st. “You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it’s coming out a week early,” the company said on Twitter.

Notably, the change of release date means Dead Island 2 won’t land on the same day as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The two games were scheduled to hit consoles and PC on the same day after Electronic Arts delayed Respawn’s new game at the end of last month. Deep Silver didn’t say as much, but after years of development hell , the last thing it likely wanted was for Dead Island 2 to compete directly against the big new Star Wars release.

See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/8Gu28bIcUS — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 13, 2023