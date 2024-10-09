A pair of DeepMind researchers have won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

A day after recognizing former Google vice president and engineering fellow Geoffrey Hinton for his contributions to the field of physics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has honored a pair of current Google employees. On Wednesday, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and senior research scientist John Jumper won half of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, with the other half going to David Baker, a professor at the University of Washington.

If there’s a theme to the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, it’s proteins. Baker, Hassabis and Jumper all advanced our understanding of those essential building blocks of life that are responsible for functions both inside and outside the human body. The Nobel Committee cited Baker’s seminal work in computational protein design. Since 2003, Baker and his research team have been using amino acids and computers to design entirely new proteins. In turn, those chemicals have contributed to the creation of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nanomaterials and more.

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 #NobelPrize in Chemistry with one half to David Baker “for computational protein design” and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper “for protein structure prediction.” pic.twitter.com/gYrdFFcD4T — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2024

As for Hassabis and Jumper, their work, and that of the entire DeepMind team, on AlphaFold 2 led to a generational breakthrough. Since the 1970s, scientists have been trying to find a way to predict a protein’s final, folded structure based solely on the amino acids that form its constituent parts. With AlphaFold 2, DeepMind created an AI algorithm that could do just that. Since 2020, the software has been able to successfully predict the structure of 200 million proteins, or nearly every one known to researchers.

“One of the discoveries being recognized this year concerns the construction of spectacular proteins. The other is about fulfilling a 50-year-old dream: predicting protein structures from their amino acid sequences,” said Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry. “Both of these discoveries open up vast possibilities.”

More broadly, the 2024 Nobel Prizes highlight the growing importance of artificial intelligence in modern science. Moving forward, it's safe to say advanced algorithms will be essential to future scientific discoveries and breakthroughs.