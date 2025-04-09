Anthropic's Max Plan offers nearly unlimited Claude usage for $200 per month

Anthropic is joining the ranks of OpenAI in offering a more expensive tier of its flagship chatbot. On Wednesday, the company announced Max Plan. Starting today, you can either pay $100 or $200 per month to use Claude up to 5x or 20x more than you can with Anthropic's existing Pro plan. The company told Engadget it's introducing the Max tier in response to the popularity of Claude 3.7 Sonnet. The new hybrid reasoning model, which excels at coding tasks, has been so popular with users, many are asking to use it as much as they want.

With tokens for Claude 3.7 Sonnet costing significantly more than what Google and others charge for access to their lightweight models, Anthropic isn't quite ready to offer unlimited usage of the new model. However, you'll find even OpenAI's $200 per month Pro plan has its own set of restrictions, with monthly limits imposed on "very compute intensive" features like Deep Research.

Part of the reason Anthropic is offering two different price points at the Max tier is so that it can give flexibility to customers as their needs change. Additionally, those same users will gain priority access to new models and capabilities as Anthropic releases them.