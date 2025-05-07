Apple is considering adding AI search engines to Safari

AI services like Perplexity or OpenAI's SearchGPT could be search engine options in a future version of Safari, Bloomberg reports. The tentative plans were shared by Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, while on the stand for Google's ongoing search antitrust case. Cue was called to testify because of the deal Google and Apple have to keep Google Search as the default search engine on the iPhone.

Cue claims Apple has discussed a possible Safari-integration with Perplexity, but didn't share any definitive plans during his testimony. It's clear that he believes AI assistants will inevitably supplant traditional search engines, though. "Prior to AI, my feeling around this was, none of the others were valid choices," Cue said. "I think today there is much greater potential because there are new entrants attacking the problem in a different way."

Whatever AI search Apple ultimately adds likely won't be the default at first, according to Cue, but "there's enough money now, enough large players, that I don't see how it doesn't happen." There's some evidence to back up the idea that things are changing, too. According to The Verge, Cue shared that the number of Google searches in Safari fell for the first time last month, something "that has never happened in 22 years." It's entirely possible those missing searches went to ChatGPT or Gemini.

Google pays Apple $18 billion or more a year to keep Google Search as the default, possibly on top of other financial incentives. Cue's threading a very fine needle acknowledging the popularity of AI without suggesting that Google's deals have gotten in the way of other search options growing. Clearly, both companies would like their mutually beneficial relationship to stay the same.

Of course, Apple's also had its own public issues with AI in the last few months. After presenting big plans for how Apple Intelligence would work in 2024, Apple had to delay its updated Siri, the centerpiece of its pitch, until later this year. The company ultimately made the decision to work with third-party AI models because its systems weren't up to snuff. That change could be how conversations about adding AI search engines to Safari came about in the first place.