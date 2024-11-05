Apple might add ChatGPT subscription option to iOS 18.2

MacRumors noticed an unusual feature in the second iOS 18.2 developer beta, showing that Apple may let users upgrade to a paid ChatGPT plan as part of Apple Intelligence. While Siri doesn’t need to use ChatGPT for all its tasks, some users enjoy using the integration for power tasks and more.

MacRumors

In the image above, you can see that under “advanced capabilities,” there’s a “daily limit” section that shows “under limit.” This means users can only use the latest advanced ChatGPT functions several times a day. This checks out because ChatGPT-4o free access using any platform is limited and resets every 24 hours. If you've used up your daily limit, Siri will swap to a free version of ChatGPT, which boasts fewer advanced tools. For example, DALL-E 3 image creation is only limited to two daily.

If you tap on the “upgrade to ChatGPT Plus” button, you’ll be redirected in-app to a subscription purchase screen. ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month. Therefore, while Apple itself isn’t implementing a subscription model, it looks like you’ll need to pay for unlimited premium ChatGPT access.

We also covered an upgrade to Apple’s Find My function today. Like this new ChatGPT integration, it’s part of the iOS 18.2 developer beta. Both should eventually launch with the finished version of iOS 18.2, which is rumored to arrive in early December.