Apple will more clearly label Apple Intelligence notification summaries soon

Apple will soon update Apple Intelligence notification summaries to make it clearer that they're AI-generated. (The feature currently uses a small icon to denote their AI-generated status.) The BBC complained to the company after discovering several bogus summaries that twisted the content of some BBC headlines. On Monday, Apple told Engadget that the update will arrive "in the coming weeks."

"Apple Intelligence is designed to help users get everyday tasks done faster and more easily," an Apple spokesperson wrote in a statement to Engadget. "This includes optional notification summaries, which provide users who choose to opt in a way to briefly view information from apps and tap into the full details whenever they choose. These are identified by a summarization icon, and the original content is a quick tap away. Apple Intelligence features are in beta and we are continuously making improvements with the help of user feedback. A software update in the coming weeks will further clarify when the text being displayed is summarization provided by Apple Intelligence. We encourage users to report a concern if they view an unexpected notification summary."

The BBC flagged several botched AI notification summaries in multiple reports over the last month — accusing the AI blurbs of spreading misinformation. One falsely claimed that Luigi Mangione, the accused murderer of health insurance CEO Brian Thompson, had shot himself. Other erroneous summaries said that a darts player had won a world championship before playing in the final (maybe he's just that good!), and that tennis superstar Rafael Nadal had come out as gay.

Notification summaries are one of the features from the first wave of Apple Intelligence that arrived in iOS (and iPadOS) 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. A second phase, bringing ChatGPT integration and Image Playground, came in iOS (and iPadOS) 18.2 and macOS 15.2.