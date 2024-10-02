ChatGPT added 50 million weekly users in just two months

It's little wonder that investors were clamoring to plow money into OpenAI. Alongside an announcement that the company had raised $6.6 billion in funding, OpenAI revealed that "every week, over 250 million people around the world use ChatGPT to enhance their work, creativity, and learning." That's a sharp rise since late August, when OpenAI said the chatbot had 200 million weekly users — double the number it had last November. As of June, 350 million people were using OpenAI's tools each month, according to internal documents obtained by The New York Times. It's unclear how many people are paying for access versus those using the free tier.

It's not exactly clear why there was such a sharp increase in user numbers in just a couple of months. However, kids just went back to school and might be using the chatbot to cheat do some quick research. OpenAI can probably expect ChatGPT's user numbers to get another major boost when Apple eventually incorporates it into Apple Intelligence, which will happen in the coming months.