ChatGPT can now remember all your past conversations

The next time you conclude a conversation with ChatGPT, it will save what you said to memory, even if you don't ask it explicitly to do so. "We have greatly improved memory in chatgpt — it can now reference all your past conversations!" OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on Thursday in an X post spotted by The Verge. "This is a surprisingly great feature imo, and it points at something we are excited about: ai systems that get to know you over your life, and become extremely useful and personalized."

OpenAI has been working on improving ChatGPT's memory since 2023 when the company began testing custom instructions, a feature that allows users to set preferences that ChatGPT will consider in future conversations. For example, you can tell the chat bot you have a family of four, and it will remember that detail when you ask for it dinner recipes. At the start of last year, OpenAI began allowing users to tell ChatGPT to remember specific details from chats. With this latest update, ChatGPT will remember both you tell it to and insights it gleans from your conversations.

"The more you use ChatGPT, the more useful it becomes. New conversations build upon what it already knows about you to make smoother, more tailored interactions over time," OpenAI says of the feature. The company is currently rolling out the update to users of its $200 per month Pro plan and $20 per month Plus tier. Team, Enterprise and Edu users can expect to gain access "in a few weeks." OpenAI did not say when it would roll out the update to free users.

If you don't want ChatGPT to save your conversations with it, you can disable the feature through the settings menu. "If you've already opted out of memory, ChatGPT won't reference past conversations by default," says OpenAI. You can also use the Temporary Chat feature on a case by case basis for conversations you don't want ChatGPT to save to memory.