Copilot+ features are coming in November to AI PCs powered by Intel and AMD’s latest chips

Qualcomm’s exclusivity period on Copilot+ PCs is winding down. Microsoft confirmed on Tuesday that Intel’s new 200V processors and AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series chips will add Copilot+ AI capabilities beginning in November.

Copilot+ PCs include features like Live Captions (real-time subtitle generation, including translations), Cocreator in Paint (prompt-based image generation), Windows Studio Effects image editing (background blurring, eye contact adjustment and auto-framing) and AI tools in Photos. Of particular interest to gamers is Auto Super Resolution, an Nvidia DLSS competitor that upscales graphical resolution and refresh rates in real time without stunting performance.

The AI PCs will also eventually include Recall, Microsoft’s searchable timeline of PC activity. This feature was delayed to enhance security after an initial blowback. (Who’d have thought a history of everything you do on your PC might need to be locked down as tightly as possible?) The company said the revised Recall would start rolling out to beta testers in October.

Intel

Intel’s 200V series processors, revealed today, include a powerful neural processing unit (NPU) that supports up to 48 TOPS (tera operations per second) for locally processed AI models and tools. With up to 32GB of onboard memory, the 200V is “the most efficient x86 processor ever,” according to Intel, with 50 percent lower on-package power consumption.

Microsoft’s Windows and devices lead, Pavan Davuluri, confirmed that Intel’s new chips will support Copilot+. “All designs featuring Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and running the latest version of Windows are eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November,” Davuluri said onstage at Intel’s IFA launch event in Germany.

Meanwhile, according to a Windows blog post, AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series chips, revealed earlier this summer, will also receive Copilot+ features in November. The NPUs in AMD’s chips can reach up to 50 TOPS for AI performance and have 16 percent faster overall performance than their predecessors.

The first Copilot+ PCs arrived in June, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. The initial batch of Arm-based PCs include laptops and 2-in-1s from Microsoft, Acer, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Asus and Dell.