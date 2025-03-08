DOGE has reportedly started rolling out a custom chatbot to automate some government tasks

Employees of the General Services Administration, which manages government real estate and certain IT efforts, have been given a custom chatbot from Elon Musk's DOGE to help automate tasks, according to a new report from Wired , with an internal memo telling workers it can be used to "draft emails, create talking points, summarize text, write code." The chatbot, GSAi, gives users a choice of three models — Claude Haiku 3.5 (the default), Claude Sonnet 3.5 v2 and Meta Llama 3.2 — and is ultimately meant to be used to "analyze contract and procurement data," Wired reports.

The GSA is one of the many agencies that have been affected by the federal government's mass job cuts , and has so far let go upwards of 1,000 workers, sources told NPR in a report published this week. That includes roughly 90 people from its tech branch, according to Wired. In memos about the new chatbot seen by Wired, workers were told not to input "federal nonpublic information," personally identifiable information or "controlled unclassified information." It was reportedly tested among a smaller group last month before rolling out to the roughly 1,500 workers who now have access, with plans to expand down the line.