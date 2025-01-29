Gemini can now do more complex data analysis in Google Sheets

If you love nothing more than good data visualization, Google's latest Sheets update will be right up your alley. The company has begun rolling out an upgrade to the app's Gemini side panel, a feature it introduced this past summer, to give its AI agent the ability to generate more in-depth insights about the data in your spreadsheets.

Tapping the new "Analyze for insights" shortcut in Sheets will prompt Gemini to offer insights on "contextual trends, patterns, and correlations between different variables in your data," according to Google. The agent will also create charts based on your data, which you can insert as static images in your document. Depending on the complexity of the prompt, Gemini will use Python code to complete the request.

Google

There are a few notable limitations to the feature's current implementation. For instance, Google notes that once you've inserted a chart it cannot be modified. Additionally, any charts Gemini generates won't be directly linked to your data, so they won't automatically update after you make changes.

Separately, Google recommends users be as specific as possible when prompting Gemini to provide data insights. "For the most accurate results, ensure your data is in a consistent format, with clear headers and no missing values," the company adds.

You can use the updated Gemini side panel in Sheets if you pay for Google One AI Premium, or if your company is a Business or Enterprise Workspace customer with a Standard or Plus plan. Anyone with a Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-on will also receive access. Google expects to complete the rollout of this feature by February 20, so you might not see in your version of Sheets right away.