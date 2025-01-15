Google brings real-time information from The Associated Press to Gemini

Google is partnering with The Associated Press to bring real-time information from the news agency to its Gemini app, the search giant announced on Wednesday. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal builds on an existing partnership Google had with The Associated Press to source real-time information for its search engine. "This will be particularly helpful to [Gemini app] users looking for up-to-date information," Google says of the deal.

"AP and Google's longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences," said Kristin Heitmann, The Associated Press senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "We are pleased Google recognizes the value of AP's journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products."

In 2023, The Associated Press was among the first news publishers to forge a partnership with an AI firm, signing a two-year deal with OpenAI that gave the company access to select news content dating back to 1985. Since then, many other publishers have followed suit with their own agreements. In fact, just earlier today, Axios announced a three-year deal with OpenAI that will see the AI startup fund four new local newsrooms. Last year, OpenAI partnered with People publisher Dotdash Meredith, a deal that has since been reported to be worth at least $16 million annually.

Correction 6:23PM ET: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that The Associated Press was following other publishers in signing agreements with AI firms. We regret the error.