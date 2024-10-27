Google is reportedly developing ‘Jarvis’ AI that could take over your web browser
The company may preview the project as soon as December, The Information reports.
Google may be close to unveiling an AI agent that can operate a web browser to help users automate everyday tasks. reports that the company is working on a “computer-using agent” under the codename Project Jarvis, and it may be ready to be previewed as soon as December. According to sources that spoke to The Information, Jarvis “responds to a person’s commands by capturing frequent screenshots of what’s on their computer screen, and interpreting the shots before taking actions like clicking on a button or typing into a text field.”
Jarvis is reportedly made to work only with web browsers — particularly Chrome — to assist with common tasks like research, shopping and booking flights. It comes as Google continues to expand the capabilities of its Gemini AI, the next-gen model of which is expected to be revealed in December, as reported by . Gemini Live, Google’s AI chatbot, this month, and Gemini integration has recently made it to , and other applications.
The news of Jarvis comes days after but seemingly more expansive feature for its Claude AI, which it says has been equipped with computer skills so it can “use a wide range of standard tools and software programs designed for people.” That’s available now in a public beta.