Google is reportedly developing ‘Jarvis’ AI that could take over your web browser

Google may be close to unveiling an AI agent that can operate a web browser to help users automate everyday tasks. The Information reports that the company is working on a “computer-using agent” under the codename Project Jarvis, and it may be ready to be previewed as soon as December. According to sources that spoke to The Information, Jarvis “responds to a person’s commands by capturing frequent screenshots of what’s on their computer screen, and interpreting the shots before taking actions like clicking on a button or typing into a text field.”

Jarvis is reportedly made to work only with web browsers — particularly Chrome — to assist with common tasks like research, shopping and booking flights. It comes as Google continues to expand the capabilities of its Gemini AI, the next-gen model of which is expected to be revealed in December, as reported by The Verge . Gemini Live, Google’s AI chatbot, gained support for dozens of new languages this month, and Gemini integration has recently made it to Google Meet , Photos and other applications.