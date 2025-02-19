Google Lens for iPhone now lets you draw to do visual searches

Google is introducing two small but meaningful enhancements to its Lens technology. To start, Chrome and Google app users on iPhone can now draw, highlight or tap on text and images to carry out a visual search of what they see in front of them. If this sounds familiar, it's because Google is basically bringing over an interface paradigm it debuted last year with Circle to Search on Android to iPhone. While the implementation is different and more limited due to the constraints of iOS, the idea is the same: Google wants to save you the trouble of opening a new Chrome tab or saving a screenshot when you want to find more information about an image you see.

For now, Google says you can access the new feature, whether you're using Chrome or the Google app, by opening the three-dot menu and selecting "Search Screen with Google Lens." In the future, the company will add a dedicated Lens shortcut to the address bar in Chrome.

Separately, the next time you use Lens, you'll be more likely to encounter Google's AI Overviews, particularly when you use the software to find information on more unique or novel images. In those instances, you won't need to prompt Lens with a question about the image you just snapped for the software to try and offer a helpful explanation of what you're seeing. Instead, it will do that automatically.

Ahead of today's announcement, Harsh Kharbanda, director of product management for Google Lens, gave me a preview of the feature. Kharbanda used Lens to scan a photo of a car with an usual surface on its hood. An AI Overview automatically popped up explaining that the car had a carbon vinyl wrap, which it further said people use for both protection and to give their rides a more sporty appearance. According to Kharbanda, Google will roll out this update to all English-language users in countries where AI Overviews are available, with the feature first appearing in the Google app for Android and iOS, and arriving soon on Chrome for desktop and mobile devices.