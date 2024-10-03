Google stuffs more AI into search

Google is adding more AI to search. On Thursday, the company unveiled a long list of changes, including AI-organized web results, Google Lens updates (including video and voice) and placing links and ads inside AI Overviews.

One can suspect that AI-organized search results are where Google will eventually move across the board, but the rollout starts with a narrow scope. Beginning with recipes and meal inspiration, Google’s AI will create a “full-page experience” that includes relevant results based on your search. The company says the AI-collated pages will consist of “perspectives from across the web,” like articles, videos and forums.

Google’s AI Overviews, the snippets of AI-generated info you see above web results, are getting some enhancements, too. The company is incorporating a new link-laden design with more “prominent links to supporting webpages” within the section. Google says its tests have shown the design increased traffic to the supporting websites it links to.

Ads are also coming to AI Overviews — an inevitable outcome if ever there was one. The company says they’re rolling out in the US, so don’t be shocked if you start seeing them soon.

left to right: Google Lens speak to search, ads in AI Overviews, Lens video search (Google)

Circle to Search is getting Shazam-like capabilities. The feature will now instantly search for songs you hear without switching apps. Google also noted that Circle to Search is now available on over 150 million Android devices, as it’s expanded in reach and capabilities since its January launch.

Google Lens, the company’s seven-year-old visual search feature for mobile, is getting some upgrades, too. It can now search via video and voice, letting you ask “complex questions about moving images.” The company provides the example of seeing fish at an aquarium and using Lens to ask it aloud, “Why are they swimming together?” According to Google, the AI will use the video clip and your voice recording to identify the species and explain why they hang out together.

Along similar lines, you can now ask Google Lens questions with your voice while taking a picture. “Just point your camera, hold the shutter button and ask whatever’s on your mind — the same way you’d point at something and ask your friend about it,” the company wrote.

Google Lens is also upgrading its shopping chops. The company describes the upgraded visual product search as “dramatically more helpful” than its previous version. The AI results will now include essential information about the searched product, including reviews, prices across different retailers and where to buy.

The Google Lens capabilities are all rolling out now, although some require an opt-in. Video searches are available globally for Search Labs users; you’ll find them in the “AI Overviews and more” experiment. Voice input for Lens is now available for English users in the Google app on Android and iOS. Finally, enhanced shopping with Lens starts rolling out this week.