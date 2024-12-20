Google's Gemini Deep Research tool is now available globally

A little more than a week after announcing Gemini Deep Research, Google is making the tool available to more people. As of today, the feature, part of the company's paid Gemini Advanced suite, is available in every country and language where Google offers Gemini. In practice, that means Gemini Advanced users in more than 100 countries globally can start using Deep Research right now. Previously, it was only available in English.

As a refresher, Deep Research takes advantage of Gemini 1.5 Pro's ability to reason through "long context windows" to create comprehensive but easy-to-read reports on complex topics. Once you provide the tool a prompt, it will generate a research plan for you to approve and tweak as you see fit. After it has your go-ahead, Gemini 1.5 Pro will search the open web for information related to your query. That process can sometimes take several minutes, but once Gemini is done, you'll have a multi-page report you can export to Google Docs for later viewing.