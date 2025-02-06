Lyft uses Anthropic's Claude chatbot to handle customer complaints

Lyft is partnering with Anthropic to bring the startup's AI tech to its platform. "Anthropic, known for its human-centric approach to AI, will work with Lyft to build smart, safe, and empathetic AI-powered products that put riders and drivers first," the two said in a joint press release.

If you're a frequent Lyft rider, you can see the early results of that collaboration when you go through the company's customer care AI assistant, which features integration with Anthrophic's Claude chatbot. According to Lyft, the tool is already helping to resolve thousands of driver issues every day, and has reduced average resolution times by 87 percent. The company plans to make it available to riders soon.

Moving forward, Lyft plans to integrate Anthropic's tech across its business. As part of the partnership, Lyft will get early access to the startup's products and models, and will in turn assist Anthropic with testing those capabilities. Lyft says this will allow it to integrate Anthropic's AI models in a way that aligns with the needs of its drivers and customers. Last but not least, Anthropic will provide training and education to Lyft's software engineers.

"Lyft is using Claude to both reimagine the future of ridesharing, and at the same time deliver tangible benefits to their community today," said Michael Gerstenhaber, vice president of product management at Anthropic. "This approach, combined with their deep collaboration with our team of experts, creates a blueprint for how companies can successfully bring AI into their business."

Lyft is no stranger to working with other companies, particularly when it involves AI technology. At the end of last year, it partnered with three companies in the autonomous vehicle space — Mobileye, May Mobility and Nexar. Lyft plans to start introducing their technologies into its network starting this year.