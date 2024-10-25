Meta AI gains access to Reuters news content in multi-year deal

Another day, another publication contributes to the rise of AI. First, the likes of Time and Dotdash Meredith partnered with OpenAI to license their property, now Reuters is giving Meta's AI chatbot access to its news content for responses to current events and news questions, Axios first reported.

Basically, the multi-year deal allows users in the US to now receive real-time news details from Meta's AI chatbot tool, with these answers citing and linking out to Reuters' relevant stories.

This deal marks Meta's first AI news deal, but Reuter's has worked with the company as a fact-checking partner since 2020. "We're always iterating and working to improve our products, and through Meta's partnership with Reuters, Meta AI can respond to news-related questions with summaries and links to Reuters content," a Meta spokesperson said.

The pair have not disclosed whether Meta will get access to Reuters' library to train its learning language model, Llama. The exact figures of the deal also aren't clear, but sources report that Reuters is receiving compensation for this access. Money isn't the only form of payment companies have made in such deals with the devil — *coughs* AI (Lionsgate receives a custom AI model for production and editing in its agreement with Runway).