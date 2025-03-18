NVIDIA GTC 2025 live: News and announcements from CEO Jensen Huang's annual keynote

After a jam-packed CES 2025 session, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is kicking off the company's GTC 2025 AI conference with a two-hour-long keynote in just a few hours. Expect to hear more about the company's expansive AI plans, which will likely cover everything from robots to in-car technology. Basically, the keynote will likely be an expansion of themes Huang has already discussed at CES. But since GTC is NVIDIA's own conference, he'll be free to get even nerdier and more specific (something the CES audience didn't seem to appreciate). Also, the GTC schedule has March 20 carved out as "Quantum Day," with a two-hour panel hosted by Huang starting at 1pm ET, so we can probably expect some discussion around that later this week.

Given the rocky launch of NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs — from its pricey RTX 5090 to the more attainable RTX 5070 — NVIDIA also plans to unveil more details around its next-generation graphics architectures, Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin. Huang confirmed that Blackwell Ultra cards are coming in the "second half" of this year in a recent earnings call, and he added, "The next train [is] Blackwell Ultra with new networking, new memory, and of course, new processors." Additionally, he noted "The click after that is called Vera Rubin and all of our partners are getting up to speed on the transition to that." Those Vera Rubin GPUs will offer a "big, big, huge step up," Huang extolled to investors and analysts.

Considering NVIDIA stock recently took a dip ahead of GTC, the company has quite a lot riding on today's keynote. Redditors from the subreddit r/NVDA_Stock are saying the scene at GTC is, as of the afternoon of March 17, "an absolute madhouse." Stick around as we see what NVIDIA has up its sleeve.

Join us at 1PM ET for Jensen Huang's GTC 2025 keynote, and we'll also be covering NVIDIA's pre-show on the liveblog ahead of that.