OpenAI announces surprise ‘Deep Research’ stream tonight

OpenAI announced on X that it's hosting a livestream from Tokyo tonight, offering no more context beyond, "Deep Research." (Didn't Google already take that name for Gemini?) The stream is scheduled for 7PM ET (4PM PT/ 9AM JST). You can watch it on YouTube below.

Just a few days ago, OpenAI released its new reasoning model, o3-mini. The company says it produces "more accurate and clearer answers, with stronger reasoning abilities" than its predecessor, and "works with search to find up-to-date answers with links to relevant web sources." CEO Sam Altman and other members of the OpenAI team held an AMA on Reddit on Friday to talk about it. And a week before that, OpenAI introduced its new Operator tool, a "Computer-Using Agent" that it said "can go to the web to perform tasks for you."

Deep Research Live from Tokyo 4pm PT / 9am JST Stay tuned for link to livestream. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 2, 2025

At the same time, we've seen the sudden rise of DeepSeek, the Chinese AI assistant app that was released at the end of January and spiked in popularity on app stores last week. Following all the initial hype, a report from the Wall Street Journal said OpenAI is investigating whether its models were used to train DeepSeek.